Sharing Alpha: Här är bästa fonderna i 44 kategorier

Nedan följer en sammanställning över de fonder som har fått högst betyg i en mängd olika fondkategorier. Endast fonder med försäljning i Norden är inkluderade.
|Fondkategori
|Fondnamn
|Aggressive Allocation
|MFS Meridian Prudent Wealth
|Asia ex-Japan Equity
|Schroder ISF Asian Total Return
|Asia Fixed Income
|Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps
|Asia Equity
|Fidelity Pacific Fund
|Cautious Allocation
|Invesco Pan European High Income
|Greater China Equity
|Vontobel mtx China Leaders
|Commodities Broad Basket
|Vontobel Dynamic Commodity
|Consumer Goods & Serv Eq
|Invesco Global Leisure Fund
|Convertibles
|RWC Global Convertibles Fund
|Emerging Markets Equity
|GAM Multistock Emerging Markets Eq
|Emerging Markets Fixed Inc
|BGF Emerging Markets Bond Fund
|Energy Sector Equity
|Parvest Energy Innovators
|Europe Equity Large Cap
|Jupiter European Growth
|Europe Equity Mid/Sm Cap
|Groupama Avenir Euro
|Euro Fixed Income
|Schroder ISF EURO Credit Convict
|Euro Money Market
|BNP Paribas Money 3M
|Flexible Allocation
|M&G Dynamic Allocation Fund
|Global Equity Large Cap
|BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity
|Global Equity Mid/Sm Cap
|Nordea 1 – Global Climate and Env
|Global Fixed Income
|PIMCO GIS Global Bond Fund
|Market Neutral
|MLIS Marshall Wace Tops UCITS
|Long/Short Equity
|Janus Henderson UK Absolute Return
|India Equity
|Jupiter India Select
|Industrials Sector Equity
|RobecoSAM Smart Materials Fund
|Japan Equity
|Parvest Equity Japan Small Cap
|Moderate Allocation
|Nordea 1 – Stable Return Fund
|Multialternative
|Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversif
|Other Equity
|RobecoSAM Sustainable Water Fund
|Other Fixed Income
|GAM Star MBS Total Return
|Precious Metals Sector Eq
|BGF World Gold Fund
|Real Estate Sector Equity
|Skagen m2
|Natural Resources Sector Eq
|Investec GSF Global Natural Res
|Technology Sector Equity
|Pictet-Robotics
|UK Equity Large Cap
|Liontrust GF Special Situations
|US Fixed Income
|Nomura Fds US High Yield Bond
|US Equity Large Cap Blend
|Vanguard US Opportunities Fund
|US Equity Large Cap Growth
|MS INVF US Growth Fund
|US Equity Large Cap Value
|Robeco BP US Premium Equities
|US Equity Mid Cap
|Threadneedle American Smlr Coms
|US Equity Small Cap
|Nuveen NWQ Small-Cap Value
|Europe Emerging Markets Eq
|Prosperity Cub Fund
|Infrastructure Sector Eq
|MS INVF Global Infrastructure Fund
|Long/Short Credit
|Candriam Bds Credit Opportunities
|Global Macro
|Eaton Vance Intl Global Macro
Not: Vid sammanställningen tar Sharing Alpha bara hänsyn till betyg som satts av användare som kan identifiera sig som professionella fondköpare. Vem som helst kan tekniskt sett skapa ett konto på plattformen och betygsätta fonder, men för att betyget ska räknas med krävs ovanstående verifiering.