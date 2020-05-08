Proffsens favoritfonder i 45 kategorier

Endast fonder som finns till försäljning i Norden är inkluderade.
|Kategori
|Fond
|Aggressive Allocation
|MFS Meridian Prudent Wealth
|Asia Equity
|JPM Pacific Equity
|Asia ex-Japan Equity
|Schroder ISF Asian Total Return
|Asia Fixed Income
|Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps
|Cautious Allocation
|Invesco Pan European High Income
|Commodities Broad Basket
|Vontobel Dynamic Commodity
|Consumer Goods and Services Sector Equity
|Invesco Global Consumer Trends
|Convertibles
|RWC Global Convertibles Fund
|Emerging Markets Equity
|GAM Multistock Emerging Markets Equity
|Emerging Markets Fixed Income
|Neuberger Berman Em Mkt Dbt Hard Ccy
|Energy Sector Equity
|DNB Fund Renewable Energy
|Euro Fixed Income
|Schroder ISF EURO Credit Conviction
|Euro Money Market
|Amundi 3 – 6 M
|Europe Emerging Markets Equity
|Prosperity Prosperity Cub
|Europe Equity Large Cap
|ECP Flagship SICAV European Value
|Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap
|Groupama Avenir Euro
|Flexible Allocation
|MainFirst Absolute Return Multi Asset
|Global Equity Large Cap
|Robeco Global Consumer Trends
|Global Equity Mid/Small Cap
|Baillie Gifford WW Discovery
|Global Fixed Income
|UBAM Global High Yield Solution
|Global Macro
|JPM Global Macro Opportunities
|Greater China Equity
|UBS (Lux) EF China Opportunity (USD)
|Healthcare Sector Equity
|Polar Capital Biotechnology
|India Equity
|UTI India Dynamic Equity
|Industrials Sector Equity
|RobecoSAM Smart Materials
|Infrastructure Sector Equity
|MS INVF Global Infrastructure
|Japan Equity
|Janus Henderson Horizon Jpn Smr Coms
|Long/Short Credit
|Hermes Absolute Return Credit
|Long/Short Equity
|Eleva Eleva Abs Ret Eurp
|Market Neutral
|Pictet TR – Agora
|Moderate Allocation
|BGF ESG Multi-Asset
|Multialternative
|Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified
|Natural Resources Sector Equity
|Investec GSF Global Natural Resources
|Other Equity
|Pictet-Water
|Other Fixed Income
|Principal Preferred Securities
|Precious Metals Sector Equity
|BGF World Gold Fund
|Real Estate Sector Equity
|Janus Henderson Horizon PanEurpPtyEqs
|Technology Sector Equity
|Polar Capital Global Technology
|UK Equity Large Cap
|Liontrust GF Special Situations
|US Equity Large Cap Blend
|Vanguard US Opportunities
|US Equity Large Cap Growth
|Polen Capital Focus US Growth
|US Equity Large Cap Value
|Robeco BP US Premium Equities
|US Equity Mid Cap
|Threadneedle American Smlr Coms Fd(US)
|US Equity Small Cap
|T. Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Eq
|US Fixed Income
|Nomura Fds US High Yield Bond
Not: Vid sammanställningen tar Sharing Alpha bara hänsyn till betyg som satts av användare som kan identifiera sig som professionella fondköpare. Vem som helst kan tekniskt sett skapa ett konto på plattformen och betygsätta fonder, men för att betyget ska räknas med krävs denna verifiering.