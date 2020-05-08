Proffsens favoritfonder i 45 kategorier

Publicerad 2020-05-08 11:00
Fonder Sharing Alpha, plattformen där professionella fondköpare (fund selectors) från 74 länder betygsätter fonder och även kan bygga upp fiktiva portföljer, har publicerat sin månadsstatistik för april. Här följer en sammanställning över de fonder som har fått högst snittbetyg i en mängd olika fondkategorier.

Endast fonder som finns till försäljning i Norden är inkluderade.

Kategori Fond
Aggressive Allocation MFS Meridian Prudent Wealth
Asia Equity JPM Pacific Equity
Asia ex-Japan Equity Schroder ISF Asian Total Return
Asia Fixed Income Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps
Cautious Allocation Invesco Pan European High Income
Commodities Broad Basket Vontobel Dynamic Commodity
Consumer Goods and Services Sector Equity Invesco Global Consumer Trends
Convertibles RWC Global Convertibles Fund
Emerging Markets Equity GAM Multistock Emerging Markets Equity
Emerging Markets Fixed Income Neuberger Berman Em Mkt Dbt Hard Ccy
Energy Sector Equity DNB Fund Renewable Energy
Euro Fixed Income Schroder ISF EURO Credit Conviction
Euro Money Market Amundi 3 – 6 M
Europe Emerging Markets Equity Prosperity Prosperity Cub
Europe Equity Large Cap ECP Flagship SICAV European Value
Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap Groupama Avenir Euro
Flexible Allocation MainFirst Absolute Return Multi Asset
Global Equity Large Cap Robeco Global Consumer Trends
Global Equity Mid/Small Cap Baillie Gifford WW Discovery
Global Fixed Income UBAM Global High Yield Solution
Global Macro JPM Global Macro Opportunities
Greater China Equity UBS (Lux) EF China Opportunity (USD)
Healthcare Sector Equity Polar Capital Biotechnology
India Equity UTI India Dynamic Equity
Industrials Sector Equity RobecoSAM Smart Materials
Infrastructure Sector Equity MS INVF Global Infrastructure
Japan Equity Janus Henderson Horizon Jpn Smr Coms
Long/Short Credit Hermes Absolute Return Credit
Long/Short Equity Eleva Eleva Abs Ret Eurp
Market Neutral Pictet TR – Agora
Moderate Allocation BGF ESG Multi-Asset
Multialternative Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified
Natural Resources Sector Equity Investec GSF Global Natural Resources
Other Equity Pictet-Water
Other Fixed Income Principal Preferred Securities
Precious Metals Sector Equity BGF World Gold Fund
Real Estate Sector Equity Janus Henderson Horizon PanEurpPtyEqs
Technology Sector Equity Polar Capital Global Technology
UK Equity Large Cap Liontrust GF Special Situations
US Equity Large Cap Blend Vanguard US Opportunities
US Equity Large Cap Growth Polen Capital Focus US Growth
US Equity Large Cap Value Robeco BP US Premium Equities
US Equity Mid Cap Threadneedle American Smlr Coms Fd(US)
US Equity Small Cap T. Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Eq
US Fixed Income Nomura Fds US High Yield Bond

 

Not: Vid sammanställningen tar Sharing Alpha bara hänsyn till betyg som satts av användare som kan identifiera sig som professionella fondköpare. Vem som helst kan tekniskt sett skapa ett konto på plattformen och betygsätta fonder, men för att betyget ska räknas med krävs denna verifiering.

