Listbyte för 15 bolag på Stockholmsbörsen

Fastpartner, Hembla, Medicover och Mycronic tar ett kliv upp till Large Cap-segmentet från Mid Cap.
Munters och Net Ent går däremot från Large Cap till Mid Cap-segmentet.
|Eolus Vind
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|Fastpartner
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|GIG
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Hembla
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|Kabe
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Magnolia
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Medicover
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|Munters
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|Mycronic
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|Net Insight
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Net Ent
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|Oscar Properties
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Rottneros
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|Serneke
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Starbreeze
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap