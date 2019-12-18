Listbyte för 15 bolag på Stockholmsbörsen

Publicerad 2019-12-18 09:43

Börsen Totalt 15 bolag noterade på Nasdaq Stockholm kommer att byta lista baserat på marknadsvärde från och med den 2 januari 2020. Det framgår av ett meddelande från börsoperatören Nasdaq.

Fastpartner, Hembla, Medicover och Mycronic tar ett kliv upp till Large Cap-segmentet från Mid Cap.

Munters och Net Ent går däremot från Large Cap till Mid Cap-segmentet.


Bolagsnamn         Nuvarande       Nytt segment


Eolus Vind
Small Cap
Mid Cap




Fastpartner
Mid Cap
Large Cap




GIG
Mid Cap
Small Cap




Hembla
Mid Cap
Large Cap




Kabe
Mid Cap
Small Cap




Magnolia
Mid Cap
Small Cap




Medicover
Mid Cap
Large Cap




Munters
Large Cap
Mid Cap




Mycronic
Mid Cap
Large Cap




Net Insight
Mid Cap
Small Cap




Net Ent
Large Cap
Mid Cap




Oscar Properties
Mid Cap
Small Cap




Rottneros
Small Cap
Mid Cap




Serneke
Mid Cap
Small Cap




Starbreeze
Mid Cap
Small Cap




        

    






    






    




