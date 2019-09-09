Lista: Proffsens favoritfonder i 43 kategorier

Publicerad 2019-09-09
Foto: istockphoto

Fonder Sharing Alpha, plattformen där professionella fondköpare (fund selectors) från 74 länder betygsätter fonder och även kan bygga upp fiktiva portföljer, har publicerat sin månadsstatistik för augusti.

Nedan följer en sammanställning över de fonder som har fått högst snittbetyg i en mängd olika fondkategorier. Endast fonder som finns till försäljning i Norden är inkluderade.

Fondkategori Fondnamn
Aggressive Allocation MFS Meridian Prudent Wealth
Asia ex-Japan Equity Schroder ISF Asian Total Return
Asia Fixed Income Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps
Asia Equity Fidelity Pacific Fund
Cautious Allocation Invesco Pan European High Income
Greater China Equity  Vo ntobel mtx China Leaders
Commodities Broad Basket Vontobel Dynamic Commodity
Consumer Goods & Serv Eq Invesco Global Leisure Fund
Convertibles Lazard Convertible Global
Emerging Markets Equity Templeton Frontier Markets Fund
Emerging Markets Fixed Inc BGF Emerging Markets Bond Fund
Energy Sector Equity Parvest Energy Innovators
Europe Equity Large Cap ECP Flagship SICAV European Value
Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap  Groupama Avenir Euro
Euro Fixed Income Schroder ISF EURO Credit Convict
Euro Money Market BNP Paribas Money 3M
Flexible Allocation M&G Dynamic Allocation Fund
Global Equity Large Cap Hermes Impact opportunities Equity
Global Equity Mid/Small Cap  Nordea 1-Global Climate & Envir Fd
Global Fixed Income PIMCO GIS Global Bond Fund
Market Neutral Pictet TR – Agora
Long/Short Equity Janus Henderson UK Absolute Return
India Equity Jupiter India Select
Industrials Sector Equity RobecoSAM Smart Materials Fund
Japan Equity Parvest Equity Japan Small Cap
Moderate Allocation Nordea 1 – Stable Return Fund
Multialternative Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversif
Other Equity RobecoSAM Sustainable Water Fund
Other Fixed Income GAM Star MBS Total Return
Precious Metals Sector Eq BGF World Gold Fund
Real Estate Sector Equity Skagen m2
Natural Resources Sector Eq  Investec GSF Global Natural Res
Technology Sector Equity Pictet-Robotics
UK Equity Large Cap Liontrust GF Special Situations
US Fixed Income Nomura Fds US High Yield Bond
US Equity Large Cap Blend Vanguard US Opportunities Fund
US Equity Large Cap Growth MS INVF US Growth Fund
US Equity Large Cap Value Robeco BP US Premium Equities
US Equity Mid Cap Threadneedle American Smlr Coms
US Equity Small Cap Nuveen NWQ Small-Cap Value
Europe Emerging Markets Eq Prosperity Cub
Long/Short Credit Candriam Bds Credit Opportunities
Global Macro Eaton Vance Intl Global Macro

 

Vid sammanställningen tar Sharing Alpha bara hänsyn till betyg som satts av användare som kan identifiera sig som professionella fondköpare. Vem som helst kan tekniskt sett skapa ett konto på plattformen och betygsätta fonder, men för att betyget ska räknas med krävs denna verifiering.

