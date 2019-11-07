Här är proffsens favoritfonder i 43 kategorier

Sharing Alpha är en plattform där professionella fondköpare (fund selectors) från 74 länder betygsätter fonder och även kan bygga upp fiktiva portföljer.
Nedan följer en sammanställning över de fonder som har fått högst snittbetyg i oktober i en mängd olika fondkategorier. Endast fonder som finns till försäljning i Norden är inkluderade.
|Fondkategori
|Fondnamn
|Aggressive Allocation
|First Eagle Amundi International
|Asia ex-Japan Equity
|Schroder ISF Asian Total Return
|Asia Fixed Income
|Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps
|Asia Equity
|JPM Pacific Equity
|Cautious Allocation
|Invesco Pan European High Income
|Greater China Equity
|Vontobel mtx China Leaders
|Commodities Broad Basket
|Vontobel Dynamic Commodity
|Consumer Goods & Services Sector Equity
|Robeco Global Consumer Trends Equities
|Convertibles
|Lazard Convertible Global
|Emerging Markets Equity
|Nordea 1 – Emerging Stars Equity
|Emerging Markets Fixed Income
|Vontobel Emerging Markets Corporate Bond
|Energy Sector Equity
|Parvest Energy Innovators
|Europe Equity Large Cap
|Jupiter European Growth
|Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap
|Groupama Avenir Euro
|Euro Fixed Income
|Schroder ISF EURO Credit Conviction
|Euro Money Market
|Amundi 3 – 6 M
|Flexible Allocation
|MainFirst Absolute Return Multi Asset
|Global Equity Large Cap
|GuardCap Global Equity
|Global Equity Mid/Small Cap
|Baillie Gifford WW Discovery
|Global Fixed Income
|PIMCO GIS Global Bond Fund
|Market Neutral
|Pictet TR – Agora
|Long/Short Equity
|Polar Capital UK Absolute Equity
|India Equity
|Jupiter India Select
|Industrials Sector Equity
|RobecoSAM Smart Materials Fund
|Japan Equity
|Janus Henderson Horizon Jpn Smr Coms Fd
|Moderate Allocation
|JOHCM Global Income Builder
|Multialternative
|Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified
|Other Equity
|RobecoSAM Sustainable Water
|Other Fixed Income
|GAM Star Credit Opportunities (USD)
|Precious Metals Sector Equity
|Merian Gold & Silver
|Real Estate Sector Equity
|SKAGEN m2
|Natural Resources Sector Equity
|Investec GSF Global Natural Resources
|Technology Sector Equity
|Pictet-Robotics
|UK Equity Large Cap
|Liontrust GF Special Situations
|US Fixed Income
|Nomura Fds US High Yield Bond
|US Equity Large Cap Blend
|Artemis US Extended Alpha
|US Equity Large Cap Growth
|MS INVF US Growth
|US Equity Large Cap Value
|Robeco BP US Premium Equities
|US Equity Mid Cap
|Threadneedle American Smlr Coms Fd(US)
|US Equity Small Cap
|T. Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Eq Fd
|Europe Emerging Markets Equity
|Prosperity Prosperity Cub
|Long/Short Credit
|Legg Mason WA Macro Opportunities Bd
|Global Macro
|Eaton Vance Intl (IRL) Global Macro