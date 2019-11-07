Här är proffsens favoritfonder i 43 kategorier

Publicerad 2019-11-07 13:00
Foto: istockphoto

Fonder I sin månadsstatistik för oktober listar fondplattformen Sharing Alpha proffsens favoritfonder i 43 kategorier. 

Sharing Alpha är en plattform där professionella fondköpare (fund selectors) från 74 länder betygsätter fonder och även kan bygga upp fiktiva portföljer. 

Nedan följer en sammanställning över de fonder som har fått högst snittbetyg i oktober i en mängd olika fondkategorier. Endast fonder som finns till försäljning i Norden är inkluderade.

Fondkategori Fondnamn
Aggressive Allocation First Eagle Amundi International
Asia ex-Japan Equity Schroder ISF Asian Total Return
Asia Fixed Income Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps
Asia Equity JPM Pacific Equity
Cautious Allocation Invesco Pan European High Income
Greater China Equity Vontobel mtx China Leaders
Commodities Broad Basket Vontobel Dynamic Commodity
Consumer Goods & Services Sector Equity Robeco Global Consumer Trends Equities
Convertibles Lazard Convertible Global
Emerging Markets Equity Nordea 1 – Emerging Stars Equity
Emerging Markets Fixed Income Vontobel Emerging Markets Corporate Bond
Energy Sector Equity Parvest Energy Innovators
Europe Equity Large Cap Jupiter European Growth
Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap Groupama Avenir Euro
Euro Fixed Income Schroder ISF EURO Credit Conviction
Euro Money Market Amundi 3 – 6 M
Flexible Allocation MainFirst Absolute Return Multi Asset
Global Equity Large Cap GuardCap Global Equity
Global Equity Mid/Small Cap Baillie Gifford WW Discovery
Global Fixed Income PIMCO GIS Global Bond Fund
Market Neutral Pictet TR – Agora
Long/Short Equity Polar Capital UK Absolute Equity
India Equity Jupiter India Select
Industrials Sector Equity RobecoSAM Smart Materials Fund
Japan Equity Janus Henderson Horizon Jpn Smr Coms Fd
Moderate Allocation JOHCM Global Income Builder
Multialternative Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified
Other Equity RobecoSAM Sustainable Water
Other Fixed Income GAM Star Credit Opportunities (USD)
Precious Metals Sector Equity Merian Gold & Silver
Real Estate Sector Equity SKAGEN m2
Natural Resources Sector Equity Investec GSF Global Natural Resources
Technology Sector Equity Pictet-Robotics
UK Equity Large Cap Liontrust GF Special Situations
US Fixed Income Nomura Fds US High Yield Bond
US Equity Large Cap Blend Artemis US Extended Alpha
US Equity Large Cap Growth MS INVF US Growth
US Equity Large Cap Value Robeco BP US Premium Equities
US Equity Mid Cap Threadneedle American Smlr Coms Fd(US)
US Equity Small Cap T. Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Eq Fd
Europe Emerging Markets Equity Prosperity Prosperity Cub
Long/Short Credit Legg Mason WA Macro Opportunities Bd
Global Macro Eaton Vance Intl (IRL) Global Macro
